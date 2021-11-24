CATLETTSBURG A grand jury last week indicted a 39-year-old man in the theft of backhoe and a pickup truck from a local contractor, according to court records.
Joseph L. Hardwick, address unknown, was indicted on one count of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of auto theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value and first-degree criminal mischief.
Hardwick has been held on a $25,000 since Oct. 16, according to Boyd County Detention Center records.
A criminal citation shows police found Hardwick operating a 1997 John Deere backhoe at the old Bellefonte Hearing Center on 13th Street near Ashland Community and Techinical College. Police discovered Hardwick was using the backhoe to rip AC units from the back of the building, according to court records.
When asked what he was doing, Hardwick said he had taken the backhoe from Sealco on Armco Road, with “every intention on taking it back,” according to court records.
It turns out the backhoe was reported stolen, records show. A 1996 Chevrolet 1500 that witnesses said Hardwick was working on also turned up stolen from Sealco, records show.
Hardwick told the law he’d rather speak with an attorney, according to the citation.
