CATLETTSBURG A man initially locked up on suspicion of domestic violence has also been charged with assaulting a deputy jailer, according to court records.
Charles E. Salyers, 39, of Ashland, was booked July 6 after Ashland Police said he threw a woman around during an argument, pinned her to a couch and choked her.
The victim was able to get away and call 911, but the call was cut short due to Salyers catching up with her, records show.
A relative was able to call police before escaping through a window, records show.
On July 10, Salyers was at the Boyd County Detention Center when records show he banged on a door to lure a deputy jailer inside.
When the deputy jailer entered, Salyers jumped him, striking and pushing him, according to a criminal citation.
He then grabbed the deputy jailer by the collar, struck him in the forehead and placed him in a chokehold, records show.
Backup arrived and were able to place Salyers into handcuffs and remove him from the cell, according to the citation.
Salyers was indicted this week in two separate cases.
In the domestic incident, he was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of second-degree strangulation.
In the jail house case, the grand jury indicted him one count of third-degree assault and one count of first-degree strangulation.
Salyers is being held on a $40,000 bond, records show.
