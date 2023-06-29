ASHLAND A Russell man accused of masturbating on a park bench in front of children on June 16 was indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Timothy M. Miller, 64, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor less than 12 years of age. He’s being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Miller, according to court records, was caught exposing himself to children under the age of 10 while sitting on a bench by the pond in Central Park.
While initially charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, Miller’s charge was upgrade to felony sexual abuse in district court prior to receiving his two-count indictment.
If convicted, Miller could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.