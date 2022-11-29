CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man was indicted last week on charges stemming from a decade-old rape case, according to court records.
The rape of the child occurred between 2011 and 2013, per the indictment.
Jonathan Whitt, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on Nov. 22 on one count of promotion of a minor less than 16 years of age, one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of third-degree rape.
Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley said the charges stem from another investigation. Whitt is also facing a child sexual abuse material case stemming from June 2021, but Copley said the latest indictment is unrelated to that.
Kentucky State Police, which investigated the case, stated the latest allegations only came to light recently.
If convicted, Whitt faces a total of 35 years in prison.