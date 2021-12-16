GREENUP A Greenup County grand jury has issued an indictment against an Ohio man accused in an assault that left a Flatwoods man braindead, according to court records.
Jacob M. Tackett, 28, of South Webster, was indicted Dec. 10 on one count of first-degree assault and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Tackett is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond, according to court records.
Tackett is accused of assaulting a man on Oct. 9 during a “drug deal went bad,” according to a warrant. The victim, who was struck repeatedly in the head and body, was life-flighted and was reported to have “no brain function,” records show.
Tackett was arrested in connection with the crime on Oct. 15.
A suspected co-defendant in the warrant has yet to be charged, records show.
First-degree assault is a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.
