Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.