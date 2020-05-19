ASHLAND A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after jumping out of a moving car Monday afternoon, according to Ashland Police.
Major Ryan Conley confirmed Tuesday that the man jumped out of a car in the 400 block of Riverhill Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Conley said police could not say exactly how the fast the car was moving, but the road has a speed limit of 25 mph.
“It couldn’t have been moving too fast up there,” Conley said.
Conley said the man got into an argument with the driver of the car and “removed himself from the vehicle.” Upon jumping out of the car, Conley said the man hit his head on the pavement. No cars struck him upon leaving the vehicle.
The man was treated for his wounds and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. Conley said he is currently being treated at the trauma unit.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, Conley said.
