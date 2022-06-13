IRONVILLE An Ironville man is in custody after a brief standoff Saturday evening with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
Records show the standoff took place just a day before his 27th birthday.
Court records show a deputy was dispatched to the area of Jeri Court and Forestdale Road after reports that Robert Tyler Blevins pulled a gun on a guy during an argument over a phone.
The deputy met with the victim and learned earlier in the day he and Blevins had gotten into a fight and Blevins had whacked him with a ball bat, records show.
Later on, Belvins pulled a Kel-Tec .380 and pointed it at him, the victim told the deputy.
A woman living with Blevins walked across the road and tried to speak with the deputy — the officer said he needed to speak with Blevins directly to get his side of the story, records show.
The woman said she’d fetch Blevins and have him talk to deputies, a criminal citation states.
However, Blevins refused to leave the home and instead stood in the front screen door cussing out the law, documents state.
The deputy told Blevins he would be placed under arrest and to hold his hands in the air — Blevins refused, according to court records.
After the deputy tried to TASE Blevins, records show the suspect retreated back into the house.
The deputy called backup and established a perimeter around the home, the citation states.
Speaking to the deputies through his bedroom window, Blevins told them if they entered to get him he’d shoot it out with them, records show.
After some negotiations, Blevins surrendered himself to authorities, records show.
Blevins has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.
(606) 326-2653 |