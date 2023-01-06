CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of sending police on a car chase that ended in a head-on collision near Russell Road appears to be close to a plea deal.
David R. Bradley, 39, was indicted back in July on charges of first-offense DUI, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to carry registration and failure to produce insurance.
Prior to the crash, Bradley was charged in a separate case on charges of fleeing and evading and reckless driving before being released.
A month later, Bradley took off from Ironton Police, who were attempting to execute an arrest warrant.
The chase continued into Boyd County where Bradley, accused of being under the influence behind the wheel, crossed the center lane, striking another car head-on.
On Friday, Bradley appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court via video conference.
Bradley’s attorney, public defender Caleb Hurt, told Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis that Bradley’s case was still in the negotiation phase with prosecutors.
Hurt told Davis that he was confident the matter would reach resolution by early next month.
Bradley will appear again on Feb. 3 and will enter a plea if the offer from the Commonwealth is accepted.