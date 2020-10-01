ASHLAND Ashland Police confirmed a 38-year-old man was struck by a train Sunday afternoon.
The man was responsive at the scene and suffered a “major head laceration,” according to APD Major Ryan Conley. He was subsequently flown to Huntington for treatment, the major noted.
Units were dispatched to the area of 23rd Street and Greenup Avenue after receiving the call from CSX workers, the major reported. Conley said the engineer told officers the man was walking along the tracks — he blew the whistle multiple times, but the man did not move.
Earbuds were found inside the victim’s ears at the scene, according to Conley.
“I don’t know how a set of earbuds can cancel out a train blowing its horn, but we do get it from time to time,” Conley said.
Conley said APD usually responds to one of these incidents per year — non-fatalities aren’t usually the norm when it comes to a pedestrian versus a train, the major said. What likely saved the man’s life was the train’s front bumper, a descendent of the old cattle catchers from the Wild West, Conley said.
“The front bumper deflects objects from one side to the other, so they don’t go underneath the train,” Conley said.
In addition to pedestrians, Conley said the engineers and conductors on the trains are victims, too, in incidents like this.
“They can’t stop the train, so all they can do is blow the whistle,” Conley said. “It’s horrible for them to have to go through that.”
Conley said while the man was seeking medical care as of Sunday, he has not received an update on his condition due to medical privacy laws.
