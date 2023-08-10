CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man will spend 18 months in jail and have five years of probation after he entered a guilty plea to three counts of child abuse in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Derrell Elliott Sr., 52, was indicted in September 2022 on one count of first-degree child abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of second-degree child abuse of a child under 12.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kiersten Rosen provided details on the matter, as the plea negotiation was ultimately reached after mediation with defense counsel, the investigating agency and the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.
According to Rosen, Elliott was the boyfriend to the mother of the three abused victims, who have since been removed from the home as the mother, too, is incarcerated.
Rosen claimed Elliott struck a young girl with a belt "and/or dog leash," leaving visible marks on the child's arm — resulting in the first-degree child abuse charge.
The remaining two second-degree charges stem from two young boys who were abused by Elliott, but no record of hospitalization, photos or visible proof of the abuse existed aside from the allegations.
As Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent began the plea process with Elliott, he emphasized the importance to clarify that all parties — including the Cabinet which advocates for the children now in their custody — agreed to the negotiated sentence.
After pleading guilty to each act of abuse that occurred in April 2022, Elliott's sentence was divided between 18 months incarcerated and five years to be probated.
Vincent ordered Elliott to have absolutely no contact with the children and must complete anger management and counseling while incarcerated, as well as abide by all other probational conditions upon his release — or else Elliott would have to serve 10 full years in prison.
