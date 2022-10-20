CATLETTSBURG A 33-year-old man currently held in the Taylor County Detention Center took a five-year plea deal in Boyd County Circuit Court Thursday.
Jesse F. Brown was facing a first-offense fentanyl trafficking charge and a charge of first-offense trafficking more than 2 grams of meth. Brown appeared via video link from Taylor County.
In exchange for pleading guilty to both, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dropped. He would serve five years all together on the charges, on top of an eight-year bid he's serving for a second-degree burglary in Carter County.
According to his attorney, he's also got a charge pending in Taylor County as well.
While it's typical of a defense attorney wish his or her client good luck, assistant Commonwealth's attorney Christina Smith also wished the man well.
"I don't know if you remember me from Carter County, but good luck to you," she said.
"Thank you ma'am," Brown replied.