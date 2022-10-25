GREENUP A 30-year-old man will serve 27.5 years in prison for a November 2021 shooting that left one man dead in Flatwoods.
Daniel J. Morgan, of Flatwoods, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 18 to one count of murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Morgan shot Kurtis Carter to death in a driveway on Nov. 3, 2021.
Another charge of evidence tampering and a persistent felony offender enhancement was dropped.
Following the guilty plea, Morgan was sentenced to the prison term by Greenup County Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud.
In a news release issued Monday, Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney Mel Leonhart thanked all the investigating agencies involved, including Kentucky State Police Post 14, the Flatwoods Police Department, as well as assistance by Ashland Police, the Boyd County Coroner's Office and the Greenup County Coroner's Office.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case Carter's girlfriend and two other witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots and heard a vehicle flee the scene.
After a bit of sleuthing, investigators were able to identify Morgan as the prior suspect. Witnesses were reinterviewed based on new information and they said Morgan and Carter stepped outside the home, a gunshot was heard and Morgan fled the scene.
During an interview at the Russell Police Department, Morgan admitted to shooting Carter during an argument in the driveway, then fleeing the scene.
Records show Morgan took apart the 9mm pistol used in the shooting and chucked them in three separate pieces in the Ohio River.
Later on, Carter's girlfriend told a Kentucky State Police detective that Morgan had stopped by the home prior to the shooting and handed a witness a bullet, asking for it to get to "the right one."
During testimony before the grand jury, a witness stated she did receive the bullet from Morgan and produced it from her pocket book to show the grand jury.
Further investigation revealed at least one witness later said Morgan tried to influence her testimony before the grand jury.
