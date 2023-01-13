CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County judge sentenced a 68-year-old man Friday to serve 15 years in prison on a sodomy conviction.
Circuit Court Judge George Davis sentenced John F. Peterman, of Catlettsburg, to serve the prison. Peterman pleaded guilty last year to the charge.
According to his indictment, the abuse occurred throughout 2016.
At the sentencing hearing, Davis asked Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn if the victim in the case wished to make any statements. Conn said the victim and the victim's family declined to do so.
Peterman and his attorney also declined to provide a statement.