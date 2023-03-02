CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent sentenced a Flatwoods man to 15 years in prison, mirroring a sentence he received last week in Greenup County.
Anthony L. Niece, 50, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for promotion of a minor under 16 years of age and sodomy.
A plea agreement filed in Greenup County showed Niece would serve his sentence consecutive to what he received in Boyd, however at his sentencing hearing last week before Judge Brian McCloud, it sounded like that was up in the air.
At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Greenup’s sentence was not discussed.
Once Niece is released from custody, he will register as a sex offender.