GREENUP The man at the center of an assault accusation that gripped the Tri-State was found not guilty Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
A jury returned the verdict following four days of testimony in a three-year-long case, concluding that the child's condition may not have been the result of a crime but by an untreated infection.
Bobby Lee Brantley, 35, of Ashland, was facing a first-degree assault charge after Calliope May, then just 2, was found unresponsive at Foothills Apartments in Wurtland on April 27, 2019.
Early press releases presented by the Raceland Police Department and previous reports by The Daily Independent indicated that Calliope sustained injuries after being shaken.
Following the incident, the child began a taxing journey of medical interventions and procedures that included stays in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit before she was airlifted to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.
According to Calliope's mother and consistent social media updates, Calliope was eventually diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury with many of her cognitive obstacles now permanent.
According to prosecutors and the court of public opinion, Brantley was quickly incriminated — his arrest warrant stated he admitted to "picking her up too hard."
Brantley was incarcerated until he made bail in March 2020 which had been amended from $75,000 to $50,000 as his trial date neared.
Expert testimony from the prosecution alleged that Calliope's diagnosis was non-accidental trauma or a closed head injury — but Sebastian M. Joy, Brantley's defense attorney, argued that this was a medical emergency and the state lacked proof that any abuse occurred that day in April.
While the child's medical records didn't hold enough proof of abuse, it did uncover crucial signs of infections, including elevated white blood cell counts.
Joy said Calliope had cerebral edema, or brain swelling, which, according to research conducted by The Daily Independent, can be caused by trauma. It can also originate from infections that lead to encephalitis — inflammation of tissues of the brain causing rapid swelling.
Joy said prior to Calliope being dropped off into the care of Brantley, she had exhibited symptoms over the course of days that included a consistent headache and Joy said that the child began vomiting.
Joy said provided medical records showed signs of a serious infection and the expert witnesses agreed that Calliope's ailments could have very well occurred due to an infection and not from an injury at all.
Joy told The Daily Independent that the 911 call made by Brantley was played for the first time for the jury. The call depicted Brantley as concerned but also calm, cool and collected.
Brantley was cooperative throughout the investigation and gave several voluntary statements to assist the police in figuring out what had happened to Calliope while in his care for only a brief time before she became unresponsive, Joy said.
According to Joy, the state alleged that Brantley shook and slammed Calliope — but nothing in her medical records corroborated enough evidence to convince the jury to rule a guilty verdict.
Kayla Miller, a pre-law student who was required to sit in on a court proceeding for a course final, attended the four-day trial and said the closing argument left her emotional.
Miller said Joy asked the jury, "If it weren't for Brantley's swift actions, would Callie be here today?"
Joy finally asked the jury that if the medical emergency occurred while Calliope was in the care of her mother and the 911 call came from her, "Would we be here today?"