GREENUP A man already serving federal time for a 2020 kidnapping and rape had to face the music on the state level Monday.
Nathan T. Welch, 31, of Somerset, Ohio, was convicted again for crimes committed two years ago.
According to reports, Welch and co-defendant Charles Glorioso, 53, of multiple addresses in Midland, Ohio, Portsmouth, Ohio, and Baltimore, Maryland, met their victim at a homeless shelter in Portsmouth.
Welch and Glorioso asked the victim for a ride to find drugs, and so the trio headed off, according to federal documents.
Welch then held the woman at knifepoint and drove to South Shore, where the pair raped the victim who sustained multiple injuries, according to federal documents.
Once the men crossed the river from Portsmouth into Greenup County, the case then became a federal matter.
Welch and Glorioso eventually let the victim go, leaving the woman to walk from South Shore back to Portsmouth to report what had happened to her.
Welch was sentenced in a federal court in March 2022 to serve 384 months — about 32 years.
However, Greenup County prosecutors ensured Welch wouldn't get a break from the courthouse any time soon. The Commonwealth moved to convict him under its jurisdiction as well.
Welch's charges included two class B felonies of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. The court also tacked on a first-degree persistent felony offender charge — a sentence enhancer, according to Welch's plea agreement.
On Monday, Welch appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty again to the charges and was sentenced to 25 years to be served alongside his federal time in exchange for his plea.
Federal rules ensure that Welch will serve 85% of his time, equaling about 27 years. Welch will be in his 60s before he will ever be eligible for parole.
Glorioso was also federally convicted for his role in the crime in March 2022 after his December trial resulted in a hung jury.
Since incarceration, Glorioso has pleaded guilty to even more crimes committed while behind bars.
Glorioso was held in pretrial detention at the Boyd County Detention Center in August and October 2021 because Boyd County is contracted with the Department of Justice to hold federal detainees.
While at Boyd County, Glorioso was in possession of a shank made from a toothbrush, according to his plea agreement.
