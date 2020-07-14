CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man told Catlettsburg Police he couldn’t go back to jail before essentially playing a game of Frogger across U.S. 23, according to court records.
Spoiler alert: the man ended up in jail.
At around 3 p.m. Friday, police received reports of a man passed out in the 3600 block of Louisa Road. Police woke the man up, who court records show was “manifestly under the influence” — police-speak for being as high as the power bill.
The man told officers he was “Tommy James” and he was waiting on a ride, according to his arrest citation.
Spoiler alert: his name was not Tommy James.
Police later identified him as 45-year-old Matthew A. Odne.
When the officer stepped away to check “James’s” information, the suspect told another officer he wanted to throw his drink away, and then bolted, records show.
The officers began chasing him, telling Odne to stop and get on the ground, records show.
Odne ran down U.S. 23, toward 38th Street, crossing the lanes, almost getting himself and officers struck by the busy traffic, court records show.
Odne then ran across a ditch, to Catlettsburg Park, through a playground and across railroad tracks, police said.
The man sprinted up the ditch and ran back across U.S. 23 again, narrowly avoiding getting hit by a truck due to the motorist putting it up on the curb, according to his criminal citation.
A Catlettsburg Police officer took Odne to the ground and held him until the pursuing officer slapped the cuffs on him, police said.
During a search of his persons, police said the officers found an assortment of pills on Odne.
Odne is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond, due to a bench warrant and a parole warrant.
In the latest incident, Odne has been charged with first-degree evasion, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, public intoxication, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a legend drug.
