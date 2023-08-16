SUMMIT An Ashland man has died after a work accident on Tuesday at the Garden Roller Rink.
John T. Elliott, Jr., 41, was pronounced dead after deputies responded to a report of an unconscious male in a ditch near the 5600 block of U.S. 60 on Tuesday, according to a release by Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs.
Per the release, detectives managed to recover video footage capturing Elliott cleaning up a back room at the rink alone.
Elliott was attempting to dispose of a piece of glass when a large shard came loose, striking Elliott in the right arm, rupturing an artery.
Elliott suffered a large amount of blood loss and attempted to reach help at a neighboring business — but fell in the ditch before making it.
A worker of the neighboring business later found Elliott and called 911.
Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene with no sign of foul play.
Reihs extended thanks to the Ashland Police Department, Boyd EMS, Boyd County Emergency Management, Boyd County Coroner’s Office and the Summit-Ironville Fire Department for their assistance.