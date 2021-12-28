DURBIN A Durbin man is accused of crashing his SUV into a church Sunday afternoon and catching it on fire, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
Timothy L. Butler, 60, was charged with second-offense DUI in connection with the Sunday evening blaze at the God’s Direction Church in the 7000 block of Durbin Road.
According to a sheriff’s department news release, Butler was intoxicated when he lost control and crashed into the church. The church sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, the sheriff’s department said.
Butler was unharmed in the collision, the department stated.
The England Hill, Big Sandy and East Fork Fire Departments as well as Boyd County EMS responded to the scene.