GREENUP A Flatwoods man previously accused of sexual crimes in both Boyd and Greenup County was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Greenup County Circuit Judge Brian McCloud on Thursday.
Anthony L. Niece, 50, was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury in August 2020 on charges of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of first-degree sodomy.
The charges continued to stockpile in September 2020 when Niece was indicted by a second grand jury sitting in Greenup County on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material, unlawful use of an electronic device and an additional count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor.
Niece’s attorney, Charles D. Oppenheimer, stated that Niece has already served 961 days in jail since his indictment and asked that he get credit for time served and that his sentence run concurrent with the Boyd County case.
McCloud said that as long as it was pursuant to the plea agreement he accepted, then that would be the case.