CATLETTSBURG After roughly two hours of deliberation, a Boyd County jury determined an Ashland man raped a child.
The guilty verdict came after prosecutors moved for a mistrial on the basis that 41-year-old Heath Hall “tainted” a witness.
A jury of 10 men and two women convicted Hall on a charge of first-degree sodomy, which is punishable with between 20 and 50 years in prison. Less than 20 minutes after hearing the penalty phase of the trial, the jury recommended a 30-year prison term for Hall.
Under Kentucky law, he will be parole-eligible once reaching 20 years behind bars.
Judge John Vincent set a sentencing date for Oct. 20 in Boyd County Circuit Court, in order to allow Hall to under a mandatory pre-sentence investigation required for those convicted of sex offenses.
At the top of the third day of trial, Vincent nearly scrapped the entire trial after it was revealed that Hall had spoken with his father — a witness in the case — over the phone the night prior.
Vincent found the action egregious, because Hall may have influenced his father — recordings showed Hall correcting some of the testimony his father shared on Tuesday.
After taking break to review the law, Vincent determined that since the conversation happened after the direct examination by defense attorney Sebastian Joy, it didn’t rise to the level of declaring a mistrial.
However, he did give assistant Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith “wide berth” to question him about it on cross-examination.
Like a dog on a steak, Smith latched onto the phone call in her cross-examination — at one point threatening to play the tape when the witness pushed back on a question.
While much of the trial centered around attacking the veracity of the child-victim’s account — and the character of some key witnesses who reported it to police — Joy also tried to poke holes in the little bit of physical evidence in the case.
On Tuesday, general practitioner and Hope’s Place volunteer examiner Dr. Jessica Wilson testified injuries to the child’s anus and reoccurring bowel issues were the result of sexual assault.
However, Dr. Marcus DeGraw, a child abuse pediatrician and head of pediatrics at a Detroit area hospital, said while the injuries could have come from sexual abuse, they more than likely occurred from constipation.
He also pointed out that constipation is much more common in children but not as diagnosed because people aren’t asking the right questions.
After a lunch break, Hall took the stand in his own defense, where he underwent a brutal cross-examination by Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.
At times, he became argumentative with the attorney, who got him to admit that he wore glasses to the court in order to look better for the jury.
During closing remarks, Joy argued the circumstances and the physical evidence surrounding the case didn’t add up. However, when he tried to show the jury cardboard cut-outs to represent height difference the victim and the defendant, Vincent put a stop to it after Smith raised an objection.
Copley focused on the testimony of the child victim, stating that over the two years since Hall was charged, the victim has maintained the same account.
“He has never wavered about what Mr. Hall did to him,” she said.