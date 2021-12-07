EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic descriptions of child pornography. Reader discretion is advised.
CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County jury recommended sending an Ashland man to 26 years in prison, after convicting him on seven computer sex crime charges.
In less than half an hour, a jury of seven men and five women convicted Lewis Carpenter on one count of solicitation of a minor via the internet and six counts of possession of child pornography. The jury took about an hour to fix the sentence — he faced a maximum sentence of 35 years.
However, as Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley told The Daily Independent, he may only be sentenced to a total of 20 years when he is sentenced on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. That’s because each of his charges is a class D felony, punishable with only one to five years in prison.
Carpenter, 27, was on trial two days in Boyd County Circuit Court before Judge George Davis. During his trial, testimony revealed he got on authorities’ radar when he fell for an internet sting in August 2020 with a West Virginia police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, who was part of an FBI-led task force.
In messages with the “girl,” Carpenter told her he could “make her feel older with alcohol and four hours on your back.” He also stated he’d “turn her into a ravenous sex freak” by the time she reached 18 years of age.
Seeing that his dating site profile listed him as an Ashland resident, Ashland PD’s Sgt. Adam Daniels — another member of the same task force — sent a uniformed officer to check on “911 hang-up call.” That hang-up was merely a ploy to verify Carpenter was the only person in the house and the only person using the cell phone to text “the girl.”
Officers raided Carpenter’s apartment on Sept. 1, 2020, seizing all electronic devices on the scene. Daniels — the resident computer forensics investigator at APD — testified he was unable to access the three cell phones seized by police and a computer tower taken into evidence was clean of any illegal content.
A laptop seized from Carpenter told a different story.
Daniels testified he was able to recover four deleted videos and two deleted thumbnails containing child pornography. Daniels testified he was able to recover those files using software especially built for law enforcement, however he said the average Joe can easily find a less technical version to recover a deleted file on their home computers.
On Tuesday, Copley played for the jury each of the videos recovered from the laptop, including one which showed a man performing oral sex on a male toddler. Another showed two elementary school-aged boys performing oral and anal sex.
During the viewing of the soundless videos, jurors looked up, then looked away. A few were visibly shocked and repulsed. Attorneys and the bailiffs also looked down toward the floor, averting their eyes from the sick display.
“I’m sorry we had to play that for you,” Copley said to the jury during closing statements. “No one wanted to play that for you.”
Daniels also found a search engine for a peer-to-peer network on Carpenter’s computer. While most people are familiar with various peer-sharing sites like Napster and Limewire for bootlegging Limp Bizkit tracks back in 2003, file sharing has also been adopted by child pornographers to discretely spread and trade their smut.
The reason for that, according to Daniels, is that a typical search engine like Google goes through a server and is regulated to flag images of child sexual abuse. However, a peer-to-peer web browser directly links computers on the network to one another, completely bypassing any server.
That, in turn, makes it easier to anonymously spread child pornography, according to court testimony.
On the search engine to the peer-to-peer search engine, Daniels recovered search terms indicative of child pornography, such as “bedtime rape” and “9 yo birthday (expletive).”
During the defense’s case, computer forensic analyst Ann Bransom, of Cyber Agents, testified that the files recovered from the computer do not show when they were downloaded, who downloaded them or when they were deleted.
Additionally, she noted two thumbnails were found in “web caches” which is information downloaded to your computer from a website in order to make the site run better. She said no one knows what gets downloaded in those caches — one wrong click could cause unwanted data downloads.
Bransom, who has consulted for both the prosecution and the defense in child porn cases, said one aspect of the Carpenter case that makes it unusual is the relatively few images recovered.
She said, typically, child pornographers will hold on to images for periods of time in external hard drives because they are hard to acquire. Watching it and deleting is not a very common practice, she said.
During closing statements, public defender Caleb Hurt told the jury that the prosecution never directly tied Carpenter to the downloads. It could have been downloaded and deleted by a different user, Hurt said.
Copley retorted that the ownership of the laptop was never in dispute. She further stated searches for child porn dated back to 2017 were days before he created a Skype profile on the device.
The jury appears to have agreed with Copley.
