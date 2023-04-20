ASHLAND A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery following an attempted shoplifting at an Ashland grocery store.
Garrett R. Cole, of no fixed address, is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Police say around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Cole attempted to shoplift some items from a Food Fair.
When confronted by an employee, “Cole used physical force in an attempt to get away,” his citation states.
Several employees were able to detain Cole prior to police arriving, court records show.