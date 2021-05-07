WESTWOOD An early Tuesday domestic ended after a suspect fired a gun, according to court records.
Michael R. Bobbitt, 33, of Westwood, was charged Tuesday in Boyd County District Court with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault. Bobbitt is being held at the county clink on $1,000 bond.
According to an arrest citation, Bobbitt laid hands on his wife after she found other women listed in his cell phone. During the fight, deputies said Bobbitt shoved his wife against a wall and struck her in the head.
During a fight with a friend in the road, deputies said Bobbitt whipped out a 9 mm pistol and fired it once.
The pistol, an AR-15 and several rounds were confiscated by the sheriff's department, records show.
