GREENUP A man accused of endangering the life of a police officer received a trial date Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Christopher D. Salyers, 53, of Flatwoods, was booked into Greenup County Detention Center in October of last year on a litany of charges including third-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Michael “Frenchie” Curtis, Salyers’s attorney, requested a two-day trial date for Salyers, who was not in custody at the time of his court appearance on Thursday.
Salyers is also charged with DUI, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage and speeding.
If convicted by a jury for wanton endangerment of a police officer, a class D felony, Salyers could be sentenced to up to five years and prison and be fined up to $10,000.
Salyers’s jury trial is penciled in to begin on Jan. 22, 2024.