CATLETTSBURG As the old Oak Ridge Boys tune goes, “Loving two women is like a ball and chain.”
Marrying three women without getting a divorce is also a crime in Kentucky, as one Ashland man's arrest shows.
David K. Stringfellow, 49, was picked up over the weekend on an arrest warrant from Carter County charging him with bigamy.
Stringfellow was charged in August 2018 with the same crime in Boyd County — his indictment states he had married three women without getting a divorce between 2014 and 2018.
Stringfellow is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
