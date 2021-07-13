GREENUP A Greenup County man has been indicted in connection with a June 6 shooting, according to court records.
Jonathon D. Howard, 23, of Greenup, was indicted July 9 on three counts of attempted murder. He was also indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading and one count of fourth-degree assault in a separate case.
According to his indictment, Howard fired an AR-15 at or near the home of a family after threatening to kill them. He then hit one woman inside the home and fled from Greenup City Police, his separate indictment states.
If convicted, Howard could face between 10 and 20 years in prison on each of his attempted murder charges, up to one year in jail on his assault charge and a one-to-five on the fleeing count.
Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith could not provide additional details on the case, due to the investigating officer being out with an injury.
Howard is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
