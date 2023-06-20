CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man picked up several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a lengthy car chase throughout Boyd County on Sunday evening.
Per court records, police made contact with Justin M. Hartsook, 35, at a junkyard near Virginia Boulevard after receiving a report of suspicious activity.
Hartsook fled from the scene in his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox onto Meade Springer Road where he reached speeds as high as 90 mph, according to an arrest citation.
The chase continued onto U.S. 60, Midland Trail and then onto Booth Quillen Road where Hartsook is accused of purposely striking a Boyd County Sheriff Deputy's cruiser.
Court records state the Sheriff's Department laid spike strips near Cemetery Road in an effort to slow Hartsook, but Hartsook continued on and attempted to run over another officer who was forced to fire his weapon at Hartsook after jumping out of the way.
Hartsook is accused of almost mowing down civilians in business parking lots, and jumping a guardrail before making it to the U.S. 23 overpass of I-64 where he intentionally struck another deputy's cruiser, disabling the Equinox.
According to court documents, Hartsook was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and deputies used "the appropriate use of force necessary" to place Hartsook into custody.
In addition to a charge of attempted murder of a police officer, Hartsook is charged with fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (one of which against an officer), resisting arrest, reckless driving and other traffic-related offenses.
Hartsook was arraigned in Boyd County District Court on Monday morning with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 28.
Hartsook's bond is set at $500,000 cash.
If convicted on the charge of attempted murder of a police officer, Hartsook faces up to 20 years in prison.
Boyd Sheriff Jamie Reihs said the case has been handed over to Kentucky State Police — as is common in any situation that involves an officer-related shooting.
Both the Catlettsburg Police Department and Boyd County Sheriff's Department worked to apprehend Hartsook.
Reihs added while he couldn't comment specifically on the investigation, he was thankful no injuries occurred.
