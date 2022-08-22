ASHLAND A Huntington man caught a charge Sunday after police said he fired a gun inside the Castle Apartments.
Jeremy L. Smith, 41, was charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. Jail records show as of Monday, he was being held on a $1,000 bond.
According to a criminal citation, the apartment manager reported to police that he'd heard a loud racket coming from a supposedly vacant apartment.
Ashland Police found Smith inside the apartment, along with a bullet hole in the window, court records show. Officers also found a pistol and some shell casings, records show.
Smith admitted to popping off the gun and was taken into custody, records show.
