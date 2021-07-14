GREENUP A South Portsmouth man is facing up to 40 years in prison in connection with a February 2020 crash, according to court records.
Michael A. Scarlett, 52, was indicted July 9 on one count of first-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-offense DUI and a persistent felony offender enhancement.
According to his indictment, Scarlett assaulted a woman and ran his vehicle into at least one car while under the influence. Each count of wanton endangerment reflects a person involved in his crash, records show.
The persistent felony offender enhancement means additional jail time if a jury, during the penalty phase of a trial, finds the defendant, being older than 21, had been convicted of two or more felonies within five years prior to the commission of the present felony he or she is facing.
Court records show Scarlett remained at liberty for more than a year, before he was picked up at the 130-mile marker on I-75 in Georgetown by Kentucky State Police.
Online jail records show Scarlett is neither in the Scott nor Greenup County lockups.
