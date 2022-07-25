ASHLAND A 44-year-old man is facing a sexual abuse charge after court records show he attempted to force himself onto another man last week.
A court citation filed by Ashland Police on July 20 shows Loren J. Mayle inappropriately grabbed another man, then exposed himself to the victim. The victim fought back, smacking him in the face, grabbing his throat and pulling his beard, records show.
When officers spoke with Mayle, he initially declined to be interviewed, records show. When the investigating officer was speaking with the victim, he heard shouting between Mayle and another officer, according to the citation.
When he walked into the room, he saw Mayle positioned in a fighting stance, facing an officer, records show. Mayle was placed under arrest at that time, records show.
Mayle has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and menacing. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
