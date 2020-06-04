GREENUP Raceland Police say it got its man in last week’s drive-by shooting on Armada Boulevard.
Chief Don Sammons of Raceland Police confirmed 25-year-old Richard N. Carpenter was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.
The Greenup man was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and additional charges are forthcoming, according to Sammons.
The victim, Trent Wheeler, told The Daily Independent that a truck pulled up in front of his apartment and shot at it early May 27. While no one was hurt, his family was inside the home when the shots were fired, according to Wheeler.
The shooting happened less than half a mile away from Raceland High School.
Police recovered multiple rounds at the scene of the crime.
Carpenter was at one point a volunteer firefighter, although Chief Sammons said he is unsure whether or not he was still with a department at the time of the shooting.
The arrest marks a chapter in a highly unusual incident for the small town. As shown by the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, violent crimes are the exception, not the rule — only three were reported to Raceland PD between 2016 and 2018.
“This something we don't normally deal with,” Sammons said.
The incident is still under investigation, according to Sammons.
Carpenter is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond, per the online jail records.
