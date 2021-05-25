ASHLAND A South Point man was charged early Monday morning after police said he kicked in a door and entered a home.
A criminal citation shows 28-year-old David E. Ward Jr. kicked in the back door to a home in the 500 block of Pollard Road.
Following the break-in, which happened around midnight on Sunday, Ashland Police located and took Ward into custody, records show.
Ward has been charged with second-degree burglary and is being held at the Boyd County Detention on a $10,000 bond.
