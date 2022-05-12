ASHLAND A homeless man was charged Sunday evening in connection with an assault in the area of 34th Street and Riverside Drive in Ashland, according to court records.
Darrell L. Smith, 34, of no fixed address, was booked on charges of second-degree assault and public intoxication. Smith is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
According to a criminal citation, Smith assaulted a man and a woman at around 3 p.m.
Roughly four hours later, Smith was found in the 3200 block of Front Street, records show. Police said officers determined he was lit.
Smith said he knew nothing about any assault that day.