GRAYSON A Grayson man was picked up early Monday in connection with a mid-April domestic assault.
Grayson Police Chief Travis Steele confirmed 40-year-old Joseph Wiggs was wanted on charges stemming from an April 12 domestic incident in which he was accused of choking a woman.
Steele said officers picked him up Monday.
Wiggs has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree strangulation. Carter County Detention Center records show he is being held without bond.
(606) 326-2653 |