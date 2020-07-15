CATLETTSBURG A 32-year-old man was in for a surprise when he tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to court records.
Justin Mullins, of no fixed address, believed he'd been corresponding with a teenage girl when agreed to meet up with her Friday afternoon on Carter Avenue, a criminal citation shows. Luckily for the real teenage girls out there, Mullins was talking to an Ashland Police officer, according to the records.
Police said Mullins used a dating app frequented by child predators to ask the “girl” if she had ever had sex and if she wanted to spend the night.
It turns out, Mullins would be spending a night in prison, records show.
At the time of his arrest, Mullins assured officers he was there to meet the girl, but “he did not plan to do anything sexual with the child,” court records state.
Mullins was charged in Boyd County District Court with use of an electronic communication device to procure a minor, a felony punishable with between one and five years in prison. He is currently being held at the county slammer on a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
