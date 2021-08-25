ASHLAND A federal grand jury indicted an Ohio man Aug. 19 in connection with a fall 2020 internet predator sting conducted by Ashland Police, court records show.
Aaron W. Abbott, 40, of Lancaster, has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since Nov. 18, when police said he made the two-hour drive to rape a 14-year-old girl with whom he believed he was speaking over the internet.
Abbott was picked up while searching for a hotel room for the victim, court records show.
On Aug. 19, a federal grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Abbott, charging him with using interstate commerce to persuade, induce, entice or coerce an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in sexual activity and traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.
If convicted, Abbott faces 10 years to life for the communication charge and no more than 30 years in prison for the interstate travel charge.
