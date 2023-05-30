WURTLAND A Wurtland man is facing a felony charge after police said he was keeping two children in his home with "a large number of syringes" in the floor.
George Wiley, 33, was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment. Wiley is expected to be arraigned today.
According to a criminal citation, Raceland Police responded May 26 to a home in the Savage Mobile Village to conduct a welfare check on the two children.
Inside the home, officers found the syringes in the floor and Wiley high on heroin, records show.
The children were removed by CPS and Wiley was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.