ASHLAND A 32-year-old man caught in an Ashland Police child solicitation sting was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Justin A. Mullins, address unknown, was charged earlier this month after police said he agreed to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Mullins asked the “girl” if she ever had sex and if she wanted to spend the night, according to court records.
As it turns out, the “girl” was a police officer, a criminal citation states.
Mullins told officers he “did not plan to do anything sexual with the child,” records show.
A Boyd County grand jury charged Mullins last week with a sole count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a class D felony. If convicted, Mullins could face up to five years in prison and sex offender registration.
Mullins is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not Justin Scott Mullins, of Ashland, the son of Connie Mullins.