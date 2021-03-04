CATLETTSBURG A man who court records show was busted Feb. 5 when deputies spotted the bottom of his boot sticking out of a pile of clutter in which he was hiding was indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury.
James J. Brewer, 40, of Catlettsburg, was indicted last week on charges of resisting arrest, first-offense simple possession of a schedule I narcotic, third-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing on foot, first-degree fleeing by motor vehicle and two traffic violations.
Brewer is accused of leading a Boyd County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase down Littler Garner Road before bailing out of his car and hiding in a woman's garage, according to court records.
When deputies investigated where the woman said Brewer was hiding, they noticed the bottom of his boot sticking out a pile of wood clutter, records show.
At the time, Brewer was also wanted in connection with an October 2020 drug case in Ironton, according to court records.
