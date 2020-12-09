ASHLAND A 43-year-old Ashland man broke a Christmas tree before assaulting his girlfriend, according to a district court citation.
Boyd County deputies said John M. Brown was drinking when he became irate and threw objects around the house. He then proceeded to choke the victim, according to court records.
Deputies said the victim hit Brown and bit his arm to get away.
When deputies arrived at the home, court records show Brown was found on the front porch drinking beer. As deputies approached him, he attempted to get inside the front door, but was told to step away, the citation states.
Records show he did not obey commands, but instead cursed the deputies and walked toward them aggressively.
Brown was charged in Boyd County District Court with second-degree strangulation, menacing and resisting arrest. Brown was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $2,500.
(606) 326-2653 |