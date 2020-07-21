ASHLAND An Ashland man whacked his son in the head with a sword Monday evening, according to a criminal citation.
Just after 6 p.m. Monday, Ashland Police were dispatched to an apartment on the 2200 block of Woodland Avenue for reports of an assault. APD said an off-duty officer got involved and prevented further violence.
Officers found the victim laying on the ground with a cut to his head, according to the citation. APD said the victim was taken to King’s Daughter Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.
A witness told officers they saw the victim’s father, 63-year-old Charles D. Stafford, picked up a sword and hit him in the head, court records show.
The suspect then hopped into his car and sped off, hitting a parked vehicle in the process, records show.
Stafford showed back up at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. He told officers he had struck his son in the head with the sword, and then broke the sword and tossed it somewhere, records show.
Stafford claimed he did not remember where he ditched the sword, according to police.
Police charged Stafford with first-degree assault, evidence tampering and failure to notify the owner of a vehicle about an accident. He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
