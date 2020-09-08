CATLETTSBURG A woman was sent to the hospital after her boyfriend struck her in the ribs with a trash bag full of glass just after midnight Monday, according to court records.
The injuries were the tipping point after the victim suffered two days of assaults, court records show.
Ashland Police said the victim suffered three deep cuts following the assault in the 3100 block of Carter Avenue.
After taking the victim’s report at King’s Daughter Medical Center, court records show police went to their home and spoke to the suspect, 40-year-old Malcolm Preece.
The suspect said he swung the bag at the victim when she attempted to the leave the home, but he did not realize the bag had glass inside of it, according to police.
Ashland Police took Preece into custody at that around 1:30 a.m. Monday, records show.
Preece was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a sole charge of second-degree assault, a class C felony carrying between five and 10 years in prison.
Bond was not set in his case.
