CATLETTSBURG One man was arrested and charged on New Year’s Eve in connection with a break-in at the WTCR tower in Catlettsburg, according to court records.
Jeremy M. Dockins, 42, of Catlettsburg, was charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
Dockins is being held in the county jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to court records, Catlettsburg Police were investigating the burglary that occurred on Dec. 23, 2021, when it received an anonymous tip implicating him.
Upon contact with officers, Dockins said he had been up there that day and took some items in his car and offered for officers to search it, records show.
Police said the officers found items — including plywood that boarded-up windows at the station — tying him to the burglary. Dockins told police he had bought them from a man walking along the street, records show.
