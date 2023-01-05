MOREHEAD A man is facing serious charges after threatening law enforcement with bombs on Christmas Eve.
Brett A. Cunningham, 40, of Morehead was arrested after a three-hour standoff at an Eagles Nest apartment on East Main Street.
According to an arrest citation, officers with Morehead Police Department responded to a complaint of a man who was threatening his neighbors while armed with a knife.
Cunningham’s neighbors from down the hall advised police Cunningham came to their apartment multiple times that day, but once he wielded a knife, threatening to kill them, they called for help.
Court documents said Cunningham was asked to step out with his hands up, but Cunningham wasn’t finished making threats.
According to police, Cunningham told each of the responding officers that he would shoot and kill them.
On top of the shooting threats, Cunningham said he had bombs and “was going to each of the officers’ residences to blow them up,” wrote the officer in the citation.
Because of Cunningham’s alleged combative nature, in which he continued to yell and engage in “tumultuous and threatening behavior,” a Special Response Team was activated and neighbors had to be evacuated from the building.
Once the response team attempted to subdue Cunningham, the officer reported Cunningham retreated into his bathroom.
Inside the bathroom, Cunningham is accused of possessing “multiple handguns.”
The officer wrote Cunningham continued his aggression, fighting the arrest. In the scuffle, it was recorded Cunningham broke a detective’s finger.
Cunningham was eventually subdued and, after being cleared by medical staff, he was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.
All together, Cunningham is charged with terroristic threatening, bomb threats, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (one of which against a police officer), menacing, second-degree assault on a police officer and third-degree assault on a police officer.
Cunningham is scheduled for a court appearance on Feb. 3.