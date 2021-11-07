Daniel Morgan

FLATWOODS Local authorities have arrested a man for the murder of Kurtis Carter in Flatwoods, according to a press release.

Daniel Morgan, 29, is lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder after Carter was found shot to death.

Flatwoods Police responded to Reed Street late Wednesday night on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered Carter, 31, had been shot. The Greenup County Coroner’s Office pronounced him deceased.

Morgan was arrested on Friday without incident following a thorough investigation. Kentucky State Police, Ashland Police, Russell Police, the coroner’s office and the Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office assisted Flatwoods PD in the investigation.

