ASHLAND A man from West Portsmouth was arrested by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department after a traffic stop on Saturday night.
The sheriff's deputy wrote in the arrest citation that Brandon P. Crabtree, 34, was intercepted at the intersection of Roberts and Blackburn Avenue after he was clocked going 45 in a 35-mph zone.
Once the officer approached the car, he noted three children were in the 2006 Nissan Altima accompanied by the odor of marijuana.
According to the affidavit, the officer asked Crabtree about the suspicious smell and he cooperated by quickly offering a grinder full of a substance described as green and leafy.
Crabtree was asked to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety testing, which according to the deputy's report, Crabtree failed.
The citation states the operator of the vehicle had difficulty maintaining balance and made improper turns after instructions. The arrest report also accuses Crabtree of having slow-to-respond pupils and eye and hand trimmers.
When asked to perform the nose test, the deputy reports, Crabtree missed his nose twice.
After Crabtree was arrested for DUI, the deputy located a suboxone strip and an empty syringe in Crabtree's pocket, according to court documents.
The citation doesn't indicate that the children were harmed and they were picked up on scene by their mother.
Crabtree's charges include third-degree drug possession for the suboxone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia for the syringe and grinder, DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor among other traffic-related charges.
As of this writing, Crabtree appears to no longer be in custody according to Boyd County Detention Center's website.
