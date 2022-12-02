A Catlettsburg man was booked into the Boyd County Detention Center early Friday morning and charged with second-degree assault — a class-C felony — after he was accused of doing a “leg sweep” on a woman into a Christmas tree.
According to court records, a Catlettsburg Police Officer was dispatched to an apartment on Center Street in response to an “injury/trauma” that EMS on scene believed stemmed from a domestic incident.
Once on scene the officer reported that the victim was complaining of a hip injury.
After some coaxing from the officer for the story, the victim said Jackie Boles, 46, made her fall into a Christmas tree.
The officer reported that Boles was not on scene at the time of his arrival, however he was eventually located downstairs in a vacant apartment lying on the floor.
Boles claims that the victim put her hands on his face so he “done a leg sweep” causing the woman to fall into the tree.
Boles told police that he tried to help but the woman began screaming, so he dipped.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and Boles was booked in jail.
The officer wrote in his citation that he selected the second-degree assault charge due to the potential severity of the injuries sustained in the incident.
Boles has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday in Boyd County District Court.
Boles’ cash-only bond is set at $5,000 and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.