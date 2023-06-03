GREENUP A Grayson man accused of sexually abusing a person nearly 50 years ago was arraigned Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Chester Griffith, 74, appeared before Judge Brian McCloud for formal arraignment. His attorney, Bob Miller, waived formal reading of his indictment and pleaded not guilty.
McCloud also approved a mental competency evaluation for Griffith, warning Miller it will be “many moons before you get an evaluation.”
McCloud set a pretrial hearing for Aug. 3.
Griffith is facing a two-count indictment for first-degree sexual abuse in Carter County. Last month, Judge Rebecca Phillips recused herself from that case, as did the Carter County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Griffith is scheduled for a status hearing in Carter County on June 5.