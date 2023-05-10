GRAYSON A man was arraigned on several charges Wednesday in Carter County Circuit Court stemming from a police chase.
Joseph Wheeler, 24, of Maysville, was arrested by the Carter County Sheriff's Office on March 23 after Wheeler picked up numerous felony allegations.
All together, Wheeler is charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police by motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a persistent felony offender tacked on.
According to the indictment, Wheeler took off from police on March 23 despite his female passenger "begging him to pull over and stop," resulting in the wanton endangerment charge.
The Commonwealth also states that during the pursuit, Wheeler tampered with physical evidence by throwing a loaded 9 mm pistol out of the passenger-side window.
Wheeler was appointed the Department of Public Advocacy on Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on all counts.
Brandon West, Wheeler's public defender, requested a bond modification but Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips declined to modify based on past bond revocations.
Wheeler is due back in court for a pre-trial conference June 19.
